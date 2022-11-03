Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two missing teens from Iowa were discovered during a traffic stop near U.S. 231 and Chapel Road.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) State Troopers say on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.

The trooper conducting the stop got information from a Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy to be on the lookout (BOLO) in the area of U.S. 231.

FHP and BCSO worked together on the stop and discovered two missing teenage boys from Iowa.

The two teens, 15 and 17, from Asbury, Iowa were taken into custody and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to be held for transport back to their home state.

The 15-year-old was charged with being a fugitive from justice and the 17-year-old was charged with giving fals information to a police officer.

