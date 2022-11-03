Bay at Northview is our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern High School Football Game of the Week is Bay’s trip to Northview Friday. Bay head coach Jeremy Brown and his Tornadoes heading west with an 8-1 record and as the champs of 2S-District-2. Northview is 9-0 and the at this point, the number one seed in the 9 school 1-R Region 1. So both teams have playoff berths in hand, but both with plenty to play for. The Chiefs want to maintain that top seeding, and Bay can improve it’s overall seeding in the region and guarantee themselves more than just one home playoff game. So there’s no thinking about resting some starters, says coach Brown. He simply doesn’t have that kind of depth, and more to the point he says “You know I don’t know if I want to fight that battle as a coach, trying to tell them they couldn’t play anyway. Because they’re going to do everything they can to try and get out there. I’ve probably got some guys that would probably put a tinted visor on and somebody else’s jersey, just to try and get on the field. Because they love playing and they want to play. And I think when you’ve lost, you know what I mean, the last few years the way they have, they want to go out there and be a part of the solution. And be a part of winning. Which is a great problem to have as a coach, you have guys, they don’t want to rest.”

The coach says even though both teams do have playoff berths in hand, it doesn’t mean this game is meaningless, quite the opposite Brown says.

“You know if we win we can move up in the seedings. And if we lose we can drop down and possibly, even as a district champion, still have to travel. And i’m sure Northview’s looking at it if they win they’re gonna increase their RPI. Which after the first round, after they re-seed, they’ll still have a good RPI which would guarantee them another two or three home games. So to say it’s an important game would be an understatement.”

That game set for 7 Friday and is one of many we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.