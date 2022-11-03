Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route.

“It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.

Westbrook also tells NewsChannel 7, recently due to the construction her parking lot has been left to just a few spaces. This not only impacting customers but also her deliveries.

“Receiving the package delivery from UPS Fed Ex, driving into the front of the building they can’t get in here to me. So they are having to come down the sidewalk. They skip us sometimes and don’t bring us our packages,” Westbrook.

Scott Passmore, who is working with the city on the project said a lot of the parking was in the public right of way but they have been asked to do a parking and mobility study by the city to look for more opportunities for parking.

“So we definitely take that concern seriously and the city has asked us and the city has decided to move forward and address that issue,” Passmore, Assistant Program Manager, with the Corradino Group, said

However, parking is not the only issue businesses said they have been dealing with. The Sandbar Seafood & BBQ has been open for 13 years but tells NewsChannel 7 that the construction has caused less traffic in and out of their doors.

“You have a projection for how many people have been coming in. In the past years and when the numbers fall to 60% down and then you are down to 30% like we were this past week. You are down that is quite a bit it is just dropping dropping dropping,” Sandbar Seafood & BBQ General Manager Gerald Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough said they have also had to change some of their hours of operation.

”The way they cut the traffic off and damage and the roads are all torn up we have no lunch business. So we had to give all of our lunch business away. So Monday through Thursday we are not open. We used to open at 11 a.m and close at 10 p.m but now we open at 3 p.m and close at 10. Because of the road, it is still really really bad in the evenings because they detour you away from here,” Yarbrough said.

Officials with the project said that they have been reaching out to the businesses that are impacted by the construction.

“We have done extensive outreach we talked to them day to day about the construction progress and try to keep them informed about what is going on.,” Passmore said.

In addition, one Tuesday every month there is a Coffee with a Contractor. The next one will be held at Muy Waynos, on November 8th.

But local businesses are asking for the public to support them until the construction project is done.

“The biggest thing is just to show up. We are here we are going to be here every day 7 days a week,” Yarbrough said

“I love you guys keep coming back to me and keep us alive down here,” Westbrook said.

Passmore said they are still on track to be finished sometime in December of 2023. However, he told NewsChannel 7 that they are prepping to open one lane of traffic by hopefully next week. Which is the eastbound lane on the roundabout on Front Beach Road.

