Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City

The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend.
The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City invites you out for a weekend of great food, cold drinks, and even better music.

The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to put on a show this weekend.

The festivities start tonight with a ticketed concert for Downtown After Dark featuring Red Clay Strays and Michael and Lisa Gungor.

The concert will take place at Destination Panama City and tickets can be found here.

On Friday and Saturday, the songwriters festival takes the stage at multiple venues.

The festival is free, but seating is limited for each venue.

For more information about the event, you can visit Destination Panama City’s website.

