Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.

Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges.

Around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night FCI Marianna announced they found Jackson around 9 p.m. in the woods around the facility.

Jackson has been arrested, medically cleared, and awaiting U.S. marshalls to collect her from Jackson County Correctional Facility.

