Fall Festival Held by the Council on Aging

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to discuss an important festival for a good cause.

Lydia Vickery, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Aging and Anderson Edwards, a board member for the council, told us all about an event that could help raise money to feed their senior adults along with the community as a whole.

The Fall Festival will take place Saturday, November 5th from 7AM until 2:30PM at 1116 Frankford Avenue.

There will a pancake breakfast in the morning for $5.00, and BBQ plates for $6.00 in the afternoon.

An auction will also take place and proceeds will go towards the Council on Aging’s food initiative.

For more information, watch the video attached to this story.

