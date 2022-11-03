Fall Festival Held by the Council on Aging

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to discuss an important festival for a good cause.

Lydia Vickery, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Council on Aging and Anderson Edwards, a board member for the council, told us all about an event that could help raise money to feed their senior adults along with the community as a whole.

The Fall Festival will take place Saturday, November 5th from 7AM until 2:30PM at 1116 Frankford Avenue.

There will a pancake breakfast in the morning for $5.00, and BBQ plates for $6.00 in the afternoon.

An auction will also take place and proceeds will go towards the Council on Aging’s food initiative.

For more information, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.