Florida Ironman expected to bring in millions of dollars for the economy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the ultimate endurance test covering 140 miles in water, on the bike and on foot. Competitors from all over the world are in Panama City Beach this weekend for “Ironman Florida.”

It’s expected to bring millions of dollars into the local economy. That means you also have to watch out on the roads.

Some roads will be closed, but mostly this is an open course where drivers will share the road with cyclists

Closed for Halloween, South Pier Park Drive will remain closed until Sunday morning. Front Beach Road, along with West Park Drive to Powell Adams Road will be closed Saturday starting at 2 a.m. They’ll reopen Sunday morning at 4 a.m. These just a few of the closures and traffic changes necessary to host some 2,500 triathletes.

Joe fritz is getting ready for another “Florida Ironman” over at Aaron Bessant Park, he’s one of thousands expected to race in Panama City Beach on Saturday

“I’m kind of competitive and I’m 67 and so I always want to do better than the year before even as I get older, I still want to do as good as I can,” said Fritz.

Joe’s been racing across the county for more than four decades and this will be his fourth Florida Ironman.

“It’s just fun as a local to have such big race come to our town and meet and greet everyone from all over the world,” said Fritz.

It’s people like Joe that allow this event to stay in PCB for the past 24 years, and those people coming from all over the world have a huge impact on Panama City Beach’s economy.

“Visit Panama City Beach iron man we have around 3,000 athletes that come from all over the world they typically bring about five people with them and they stay at least five nights,” said Rachel Banks, an official with Visit Panama City Beach.

The Florida Ironman brings in about $10 million for the economy.

“We fill our hotels the one were at has no available rooms there’s many like that,” said Ben Rausa, Visit Panama City Beach Florida Ironman Race Director.

One thing rings true for the competitors,

“This is a bucket list item it’s a huge personal accomplishment,” said Rausa.

And for Joe it never gets old.

“It’s fun beating the young kids and so yeah my goal is to do better each year,” said Fritz.

Many of the competitors will start on a Saturday at 6:45 am many of the competitors will start finishing around 3 p.m. and go till midnight.

