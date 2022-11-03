Gulf Coast Ready For Women’s Basketball Season Opener

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Coach Rory Kuhn, entering his second year at Gulf Coast, led the team to a 19-10 record, 8-5 in conference, and a quarterfinals match against Indian River State in last year’s NJCAA District Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Commodores lost their starting point guard Raiane Dias Dos Santos to a season ending ACL tear in their preseason matches back in earlier October, but Kuhn says the rest of his girls have stepped up and are looking good heading into a big season opener.

“I think we’re pretty versatile. We shot the ball pretty well, attacked the rim, and really defended well which is what I really wanted to see. Ya know, we got some depth, obviously losing your starting point guard hurts but everybody else that you’ve got on the team, 1 through 10 at that point, to be honest I don’t feel like we don’t lose a whole lot. The home opener doesn’t get much tougher, apparently, we play South Georgia Tech and they’re ranked 5th in the country. So, we got the 5th ranked team, and then we chipped in at number 16 in the national poll. So, you know, should be a good game.”

Coach Kuhn said he was excited to play such a tough match-up early so his girls better prepared for the grind of the Panhandle Conference.

