Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction

A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction. (Credit: Reeman Dansie Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is going up for auction.

It is expected to sell for up to £40,000, just over $46,000, when it goes under the hammer Tuesday.

The plaster cast is of Diana’s left hand, depicting her wedding band. It was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon.

It will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in the southeastern English county of Essex.

The auction house says the piece is “extremely rare and believed unique.”

Twenty-five years after her death, items belonging to the former Princess of Wales that go to auction typically attract significant public interest.

Last year, a slice of Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding cake sold for an unexpected price of £1,850 at auction, about $2,500.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence.’
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
MAN ARRESTED FOR POINTING GUN AT SCHOOL BUS
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

Latest News

Clouded by scandal, the owners of the Washington Commanders might sell the NFL team.
Commanders owner exploring sale of NFL team
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats
Sims Nursing Home Veterans play ball at Frank Brown Park
SIMS Veteran Game
John Kirby, right, of the National Security Council, confirms that the U.S. believes North...
US is accusing North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons, White House confirms