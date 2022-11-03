Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City.

Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area.

The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street.

The charity’s other location is on 15th street and we’re told it’s number one in sales in Florida.

Major Ed Binnix is the commanding officer for the Panama City Salvation Army. He said the decision to open another location is due to rising prices for everything and many families looking for ways to make ends meet.

“The economy is struggling, prices are way up, your food budget does not nearly go as far as it used to right now and the same goes for clothing, “Major Binnix said.

The grand opening is set for November 19th, but the store will conduct a week-long soft opening next week to make sure everything goes smoothly on opening day. In the meantime, employees are fast at work preparing for the big day.

Operations Manager Richard Anderson said the store is long overdue.

“I’ve been involved trying to get it up and going for the last year. The last 3 months setting up the inside. I want it to be something different. I want it to be a superstore.”

The store will feature a boutique section, a reading space, and even a seasonal area.

All proceeds from the thrift stores go toward funding their programs including domestic violence, the food pantry, and transitional shelter.

Salvation Army will be selling five-dollar raffle tickets starting Monday, if you win you will be the owner of a motorcycle. The winner will be selected on December 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.