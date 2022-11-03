Sims Nursing Home Veterans play ball at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What do you get when you pair America’s war heroes with America’s national pastime?

You get veterans playing baseball, of course!

The Sims Veterans baseball game was held on the miracle league field at Frank Brown Park Wednesday morning.

The Rotary Club of the Emerald Coast held its Fall 2022 baseball game for Sims Nursing Home Veterans.

“I’ve got a nurse in my area who insisted on it and it feels good to get out,” said Richard Madden, a Korean War veteran.

It’s a tradition that’s gone on for close to 10 years at Frank Brown Park.

Veterans at the game spanned across a number of different wars.

“These veterans, Korea, Vietnam, WWII,” said John Byrne, former President of the Emerald Coast Rotary Club. “Of course, the WWII veterans are now dying out.”

Around 30 vets played in Wednesday’s game.

However, WWII veteran Jean Strickland still gave her opponents a run for their money.

“It’s fun to make a home run,” Strickland said.

The game was more than just playing ball, though.

“It’s nice just to be remembered,” Madden said.

That’s why putting on a veteran-themed baseball game in the days leading up to Veterans Day is so important.

It shines a light on the men and women who wore the uniform so we can be free.

“From Valley Forge to where we are today,” Byrne said. “Through all the wars, the War of 1812, the Korean War, obviously WWI, WWII.”

“They’ve worked so hard for most of their lives and they gave so much,” said Sarah Rackley, President of the Emerald Coast Rotary Club. “This is just a small thank you that we gave them today.”

The game takes place twice a year in the Spring and Fall.

Officials said around 30 vets participated in Wednesday’s event.

They also said more than 100 vets who played in prior years are now angels in the outfield and are cheering on their teammates from heaven.

Wicked Wheel and Culver’s provided food at the game.

Make sure to thank a veteran on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.