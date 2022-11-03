Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds sneaking in from the east. They’re low-level clouds, and thick enough to block out the sunrise for some as they drift westerly across the Panhandle. The good news is they’ll lift out rather quickly after 9am and we’ll see abundant sunshine returning heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures are once again comfortably cool outside. But they’re a bit tricky as some will think it’s cool enough to grab the light jacket. While others will find it more comfortable than too chilly for the jacket. If you needed the jacket yesterday or the day before, then go ahead a put it on again for the first few hours of the day. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by 10am and you’ll be able to shed the jacket by then.

We’ll see the morning cloud deck start to disperse by then as well. Sunshine warms us up this afternoon to similar highs that we’ve seen over the past few days in the low 80s.

High pressure is moving into the Carolinas toward the end of the week. A trough and cold front will be on approach from the west. However, our ridge will be strong enough to stall the front to our west around the Mississippi River to our west.

Rain chances will come close but won’t reach us this weekend. All we’ll notice off the front is a few more clouds into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies after a few clouds in the morning. Highs today reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another similar day in store for Friday before skies turn partly sunny on Saturday to mostly sunny on Sunday.

