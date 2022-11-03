A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur next week

NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.
NASA says the last total lunar eclipse will occur early November.(Stephen Rahn)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse next week.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Fatal accident is under investigation.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
Veterans who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam played baseball at Frank Brown Park Nov. 2.
Sims Nursing Home Veterans play ball at Frank Brown Park