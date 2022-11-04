59th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

Florida Seafood Festival
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attention seafood lovers: the 59th Florida Seafood festival is back this weekend.

Battery Park in Apalachicola will be filled with vendors on November 4th and 5th, drawing thousands of visitors. The festival includes some of the best local seafood, arts and crafts, entertainment, and live music.

Of course, with large crowds expected throughout the small town of Apalachicola, safety will be a top priority.

Smith added that heavy traffic and delays should be expected by those planning to move around town Saturday.

Saturday’s events will begin early, with a 5k run at 8:00 a.m., followed by a parade at 10:00 a.m., an oyster shucking contest at 1:00 p.m., and more. For a full schedule of events, including updates about Saturday night’s concert, you can head over to the Florida Seafood Festival website.

Saturday's Seafood Festival forecast
