Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.

“I really liked the way the schedule played out. Because obviously you’re playing a quality opponent. Definitely someone who’s gonna make a great playoff run in Sneads. So that gives you a good idea of what a playoff atmosphere is like a week before the playoffs.”

As for coach Thomas and his Pirates, tough to do better than 9 wins in 9 games. Yet they’re third in the Region 2 rankings, behind number one Blountstown and number 2 St. Joe. Regardless of where they end up heading into the postseason, coach Thomas says this about his team!

“I’m proud of the boys of how they’ve come around. I still think we haven’t played our best football yet. I feel like we can still we can still improve. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t played to that potential yet but I’m still proud that we haven’t played to that potential and we’re still undefeated. And I think that there’s still more to go with this. And it’s exciting, when I showed the boys what we’ve got ahead of us and what could happen and if we can fix this and fix that you know, just how good we could be.”

That game between Sneads and Freeport on the latter’s field at 7 tomorrow night and it’s one of many we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

