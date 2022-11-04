Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a little potential for some fog development early on this morning. It won’t last long if you do happen to see it. Otherwise, we’ll get going with plenty of sunshine, and see plenty of it through the day ahead.

Temperatures are comfortably cool out once again. We’ll get the day started in the 50s inland to near 60 on the coast. It’s a similar feel to the past several mornings. So if you’ve needed a jacket to start your day, go ahead and grab it again for the morning drive. You won’t need it after about 9am. Temperatures warm into the 70s by mid to late morning and we’ll be well on our way to highs pushing the low 80s once again.

We’ll be pleasant heading into the evening tonight. But if you’re going to be out a little past sunset, we will start to cool off. So if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly and have needed the jacket to start your day, then go ahead and keep it handy for any Friday night plans.

High pressure is moving into the Carolinas today and a cold front will be on approach from the west. However, our ridge will be strong enough to stall the front to our west around the Mississippi River to our west.

Rain chances will come close. But most will fade away late in the day on Saturday, with only a 10% chance some of our Western Counties see a shower Saturday evening or night. We’ll also carry a 10% chance for a stray shower on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s after another comfortably cool morning. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few more clouds arriving over the weekend, but little to no rain chance.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.