Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause.
The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard.
Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge for students in need.
This Cupboard supplies food, school and cleaning supplies, and more.
The Bazaar hopes to raise $20,000. With your help, they can reach that goal.
The yard sale will take place at Student Union East on the GCSC Panama City Campus from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.