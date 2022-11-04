Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre

(Gulf Coast State College)
(Gulf Coast State College)(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause.

The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard.

Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge for students in need.

This Cupboard supplies food, school and cleaning supplies, and more.

The Bazaar hopes to raise $20,000. With your help, they can reach that goal.

The yard sale will take place at Student Union East on the GCSC Panama City Campus from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach Fire Rescue posted to Facebook Wednesday saying quote, “the scammers never stop, they are...
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence.’
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to...
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City
Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught.
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa

Latest News

Faces & Places Liz Hunt
Faces & Places Liz Hunt
Bay Memorial Park Community Meeting
Bay Memorial Park Community Meeting
Lots of people choose to work out from home, but there are benefits to working out in a local...
Liz and Corey Hunt : Faces and Places of the Panhandle
North Bay Haven Cross Country
North Bay Haven Cross Country