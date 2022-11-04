Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause.

The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard.

Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge for students in need.

This Cupboard supplies food, school and cleaning supplies, and more.

The Bazaar hopes to raise $20,000. With your help, they can reach that goal.

The yard sale will take place at Student Union East on the GCSC Panama City Campus from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.