Ironman Florida Set for Saturday

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the two big races in our area each year, the Ironman Florida set for Saturday. This event coming to the area in 1999, so this is year 24 for this race. It’s survived hurricanes and COVID recently and its race director tells us this time around, the number of entrants is coming back up!

“We’re upwards to 25-hundred. We have in the three thousand-ish registered. And we’ll end up in the 23-hundred range. That’s a really respectable number, we’re just coming back off of COVID a couple of years ago and we’re building back up to our highest, most popular year,” Florida Race Director, Ben Rausa, said.

The race really having to adapt to COVID like every industry, and as Ben says, the numbers are back. The race is sold out, racers who have entered still have to register on site, with that registration closing this evening. A vendor’s village is set up to help competitors gear up and be ready for the 2.4-mile swim.

