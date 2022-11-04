North Bay Haven Cross Country Heading Back to State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The North Bay Haven Bucs are preparing to head to their second straight FHSSA State Championship race.

Before qualifying for the State race this year, both the Boys team won the County Championship behind Seniors Matthew Matson and Nathan Holmes. The Girls team won County while also winning the 2A District 1 Championship behind the legs of Seniors Lakyn Carmichael and Captain Charleen Elizondo.

Head Coach Osmond Ashman said the team has put the work in to improve from their State-run last year and the fact that 90% of the teams are returners has really kept the runners focused and together.

“They came back with an attitude like, “you know what, I know what last year was, this year I know what I can do and I’m going to do it.” So throughout the season, they were working off that, so they put the extra work in, they put the extra miles in, the put the extra hills in, they put it all in ready for this year. They’re a family, they support each other, so nobody is really ever down because the other one is always there to pick them up. So that’s the strong point right there, that’s the biggest part of this whole team right here, it’s the comradery they have amongst themselves.”

The race is at Florida State’s course so the teams will head to Tallahassee tomorrow morning and look to bring home a State title on Saturday.

