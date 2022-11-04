Officials offer safety tips ahead of Ironman Florida Race

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As competitors from all over the world gear up for the 24th annual Ironman Florida race, law enforcement officials are fast at work putting together a plan to make sure participants stay safe.

Andy Husar is the Emergency Response Director for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. He said the plan is a team effort and requires the help of the community, so he is offering some tips for drivers to follow.

“Stay away from the bike lanes, stay slow, watch out for the deputies and just follow the deputies or the Panama City Beach’s police officers’ directions when they’re going through the areas that are either closed or restricted.”

Panama City Beach Ironman Florida Race Director Ben Rausa says the goal is not only to keep athletes safe on land, but on the water as well.

“We have volunteers from all over our community, said Rausa. “A lot of experienced navy folks that are coming out to help us. We have the coast guard out on the water for us. We have numerous boards and jet skis and standup paddle boards and also kayaks.

Although the event already has a several volunteers, they say the more the merrier.

“Volunteer, volunteer, volunteers, are our foundation to put on any of our events... I encourage anybody to come out we’d love to have you volunteer, but we’d love to have you spectate and see what the hype is all about, he said.”

The Ironman Florida race is on November 5th. Officials said expect heavy traffic. If you want to avoid bad traffic areas head over to the event website for at look at the event course map.

