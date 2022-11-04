Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park.

During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans.

“The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many spaces, we do not have that many spaces,” said neighbors who attended.

The goal is to redesign the 13-acre nature park, that sits south of 11th street between Balboa and Florida Avenues.

“Bay memorial park is a very popular park that citizens currently still utilize,” said Sean DePalma, Panama City’s Quality of Life Director.

City officials said they want to improve the park for the community, they didn’t release an exact plan or how much money they want to spend. But they did throw around some ideas.

“We’re going to recover all the the walking part component of the park and look to rebuild the facility,” said DePalma.

The city is also looking at fixing the water features and adding exercise equipment. The facility would be used as an event center where the garden club members will meet.

That’s why they wanted to hear from people like Cynthia Biegler, a garden club member.

“It gave opportunity for us as a garden club to ask for what we were hoping for,” said Cynthia Biegler.

They want this park to stay a memorial park and for the memorial wall to remain.

“Were hoping that garden club will remain part of the name of the park,” said Biegler.

Now the city said they will mull over suggestions from the meeting, to come up with a plan. Officials said they plan to hold another meeting with a more updated plan however, there’s no date set yet.

