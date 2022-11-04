Panama City holds community meeting before redesigning a popular park

bay memorial revamp
bay memorial revamp(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being hit hard by Hurricane Michael, Panama City officials are looking to revamp Bay Memorial Park.

During a public meeting on Thursday night, city officials asked what people thought of their plans.

“The signs say 92 parking spaces, so do we have that many spaces, we do not have that many spaces,” said neighbors who attended.

The goal is to redesign the 13-acre nature park, that sits south of 11th street between Balboa and Florida Avenues.

“Bay memorial park is a very popular park that citizens currently still utilize,” said Sean DePalma, Panama City’s Quality of Life Director.

City officials said they want to improve the park for the community, they didn’t release an exact plan or how much money they want to spend. But they did throw around some ideas.

“We’re going to recover all the the walking part component of the park and look to rebuild the facility,” said DePalma.

The city is also looking at fixing the water features and adding exercise equipment. The facility would be used as an event center where the garden club members will meet.

That’s why they wanted to hear from people like Cynthia Biegler, a garden club member.

“It gave opportunity for us as a garden club to ask for what we were hoping for,” said Cynthia Biegler.

They want this park to stay a memorial park and for the memorial wall to remain.

“Were hoping that garden club will remain part of the name of the park,” said Biegler.

Now the city said they will mull over suggestions from the meeting, to come up with a plan. Officials said they plan to hold another meeting with a more updated plan however, there’s no date set yet.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence.’
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
Beach Fire Rescue posted to Facebook Wednesday saying quote, “the scammers never stop, they are...
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death

Latest News

North Bay Haven Cross Country
North Bay Haven Cross Country
Liberty Volleyball
Liberty Volleyball
Officials offer safety tips to drivers to help keep participants of Ironman Florida race...
Officials offer safety tips ahead of Ironman Florida Race
Warm, humid, and dry weather continues.
Thursday Evening Forecast