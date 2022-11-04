Stuff The Charger food drive underway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced their annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive – a statewide effort to support Floridians who could use a little extra help this holiday season. From November 1 through November 30, the department is collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state.

“Each year, I am humbled by the amount of generosity and kindness shown by all who support our annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Last year, FLHSMV collected more than 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and delivered them to food banks across Florida to help those in need in our communities. We are proud to continue this tradition to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our fellow Floridians.”

“Help your fellow Floridian enjoy a meal this holiday season. Make a difference in your community by donating to our annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Hurricane Ian devastated southwest Florida, and with your help, we can provide those in need with critical food donations.”

The department is partnering with a network of local organizations whose mission is to deliver much-needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. The department’s goal is to conduct a successful food drive to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Florida’s families.

The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soup

Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal

Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth

Individuals wishing to donate food can take their contributions to any local FHP Station, or contact an FHP Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information. FHP will be hosting events and accepting non-perishable food donations at each troop headquarters across the state including FLHSMV General Headquarters in Tallahassee.

