Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast under mostly clear skies. There could be a little fog in spots. On Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will continue to increase as well. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. By Saturday we will see more warm and humid weather with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s. On Sunday it will be sunnier with highs in the 80s. Rain chances stay low until the middle part of next week when a subtropical low could bring some rain to the sunshine state.

In the tropics Lisa is a depression and will move into the Bay of Campeche, but redevelopment is unlikely. Martin is extra-tropical and over the North Atlantic, but poses no U.S. threat. There are 2 other areas with a low chance of development. One with a 10% chance and one with a 30% chance. The 30% area will potentially develop near the Bahamas and move toward Florida as subtropical low. This could bring some rain to Florida.

