Thursday Evening Forecast

The warm and dry weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast under mostly clear skies. There could be a little fog in spots. On Friday skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will continue to increase as well. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. By Saturday we will see more warm and humid weather with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s. On Sunday it will be sunnier with highs in the 80s. Rain chances stay low until the middle part of next week when a subtropical low could bring some rain to the sunshine state.

In the tropics Lisa is a depression and will move into the Bay of Campeche, but redevelopment is unlikely. Martin is extra-tropical and over the North Atlantic, but poses no U.S. threat. There are 2 other areas with a low chance of development. One with a 10% chance and one with a 30% chance. The 30% area will potentially develop near the Bahamas and move toward Florida as subtropical low. This could bring some rain to Florida.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence.’
Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence’
Beach Fire Rescue posted to Facebook Wednesday saying quote, “the scammers never stop, they are...
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's hourly planner.
Thursday Forecast
Warm and dry weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have dry air helping to keep us sunny today.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will remain low over the panhandle in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast