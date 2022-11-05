Bay County Businesses get ready for holiday hiring

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holidays are just days away and many businesses are asking for additional assistance.

Workers are in high demand right now with help wanted signs everywhere, and now with the holiday season fast approaching there’s even more of a need.

CareerSource Gulf College Communications Manager Becky Samarripa says big business will be struggling the most in the hunt for seasonal hires.

“There are many opportunities, so jobseekers really have a lot of choices of where they want to be at this time,” Samarripa said. “Employers may

find that they’re still going to have difficulties finding employees.”

The news comes despite the number of job ads for this year being nearly the same as last year when many shops in Bay County said they had a tough time finding workers.

Kylie Williamson is the Store Manager at Coastal Casuals. She says their holiday hiring looks promising.

“Compared to last year this year we’ve had way more people come into the store asking for an application,” said Williamson.

Pink Narcissus Assistant Manager Erika Lopez says her company is already prepared for the holiday store traffic.

“We’re actually fully staffed for the first time since Hurricane Michael so that is awesome,” said Lopez.

As for the rest of the businesses in Bay County, the labor force is on the rise, so you just have to have a little holiday hope.

“Our area is growing. Our labor force is growing. Our unemployment is very low, we have a good employment situation overall,” said Samarripa.

