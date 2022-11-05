CareerSource Gulf Coast hosts annual board meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast is celebrating 26 years of service and success with its annual board meeting.

Workforce professionals, board members, local education leaders and several commissioners gathered for a luncheon at Gulf Coast State College Friday. The ceremony highlighted the success stories of clients who with the help of the program were able to overcome obstacles and have new beginnings.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Executive Director Kim Bodine says the clients are an inspiration.

“It’s a day of celebration for us,” she said. “We’d like to celebrate those who turned their lives over to us pretty much and help them find a career path to get a job, go through some training and get hired by a great employer.”

If you are interested in the program or are seeking assistance finding a job, go to careersourcegc.com.

