Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash off County Road 2301 and Kiser Street Friday evening.

Troopers said that a 75-year-old man driving an SUV had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 2301 and Kiser Street. FHP reports when the man went to turn left he entered the path of a motorcyclist.

FHP tells NewsChannel 7 that the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Youngstown, did not survive his injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the SUV were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

