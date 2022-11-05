Local business leaders get active shooter training

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We see it all too often lately across the country, an active shooter situation. Friday, local business leaders learned what to do if the worst happens.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce members had a different kind of First Friday meeting. But one they say is important. Gulf Coast State College provided training for active shooter events.

Officials with the college have been doing this program for several years and they say it’s a good way to keep people informed.

We are told this training uses the Department of Homeland Security run-hide-fight principles.

“Hopefully what the folks will get from this is just sort of an overview of maybe some things that they can take back to their business and train and work with their employees so that they do have a plan in place in case this event ever takes places”,” David Thomasee executive director of operations, GCSC, said.

Thomasee said he hopes business owners never have to use this training but they say it’s always best to know what to do just in case.

