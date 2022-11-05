PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost.

PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.

“It reminds me of being back in my active-duty days and I love providing services for free,” said Moffa.

Moffa knows how difficult getting proper dental care can be, she said Stand Up for Veterans is one of her favorite workdays.

“A lot of times we have veterans that are uninsured and they’re unable to get services and it’s heart wrenching,” said Moffa.

That’s why these dentists try to see as many patients as possible during this event.

“You can’t just go to the VA and get dental care. Unfortunately, our poor veterans they give so much of themselves, and this is our opportunity to give back,” said Moffa.

PanCare representatives said they set aside the Friday before veterans’ day to do their part.

“Every year we shut down the Panama City dental clinic to veterans only, as we have so many that want to come in for services,” said Kyle Merritt.

More than 80 veterans showed up to get their pearly whites checked out.

“I couldn’t find a civilian dentist to work on my teeth because the blood thinner I take, so they saved me, and have done a good job too, the best,” said Gerald Nelson.

A PanCare official said with the large military presence here this is their way of showing their support.

“We all know a veteran and we just want to show them how thankful we are for what they’re doing for our community and for our country,” said Merritt.

if you are a veteran and would like to participate in the event, it is typically held yearly the Friday before Veterans’ Day.

