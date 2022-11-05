Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend in the panhandle. Skies will be cloudier on Saturday and sunnier on Sunday, but both days will be dry. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. On Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. By Sunday skies will be sunnier with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our next chance of rain does not come until Thursday of next week.

In the tropics we have 3 areas of interest. Lisa is a depression in the Bay of Campeche & will fizzle this weekend. Another area in the Atlantic east of Bermuda has a 10% chance of development. East of the Bahamas a final area has a 50% chance to develop in the next 5 days as it moves toward Florida. This system likely will not be tropical, but it could bring rain, some wind, and rough surf to the peninsula and maybe some spotty rain to NWFL. Something to watch in the days ahead.

