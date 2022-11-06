24th Edition of The Ironman Florida

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 24th edition of ironman Florida ran today as around 2000 athletes took to the course today to prove they were in fact Ironmen and Ironwomen.

At 6:45 this morning, the athletes took on a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run, testing their physical limits and mental toughness.

Daniel McParland from Great Britain had the fast time for men at 8 hours 55 minutes; Katrine Brock from Denmark had the fastest time for the females in 9 hours 49 minutes.

Some other finishers, participating in their 1st and 2nd Ironmans were asked what it felt like to hear “You are an Ironman” when they crossed finish line.

“There’s nothing like it, you train so hard for it, you put so much time into it, it’s the best feeling. This is my first Ironman, glad I completed it.” said Tommy Brooks, who finished his first Ironman in 12 hours, 14 minutes.

Jennifer Klama, competing in her 2nd Ironman, finished in 11 hours, 51 minutes and was overcome with emotion, “I mean you have to be proud of yourself, you do have to give yourself that win. And also you feel overwhelmed with gratitude for the people that have helped you get here. You just are overwhelmed with positivity.”

You can see the rest of the results on https://www.ironman.com/im-florida

