Bay County Council on Aging rings in cheer early with Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging held its yearly Fall Festival on Frankford Avenue on Saturday.

“For one thing, it brings the people together,” said Lorine Jenkins, an attendee. “It’s good for the community, and it benefits the community.”

It’s meant to ease some financial strain for seniors.

“Our prices are very reasonable,” said Andrea Marsh, COO of the Bay County Council on Aging. “A chicken dinner with a drink is $6 and the pancake breakfast is all you can eat for $5. We have really good bargains at our Book Nook and our Trash and Treasures and our General Store.”

Saving money is especially important as inflation continues to take a jab at Americans’ wallets.

That’s why the Fall Festival is so important to have right before the holidays.

“It’s encouraging,” said Dennis Thicklin, an attendee. “It helps people get resources, essential products, services, medicines, goods. It lets people know where they can get assistance.”

Items up for auction at the event ranged from plants, house supplies, and even a car. People could enter to win it by paying $1 per ticket.

The proceeds from the event also help the Council on Aging match grant funding on a State and Federal level.

“For every dollar we raise, it generates another $9 in services to help serve seniors in our community,” Marsh said.

It’s proof that every dollar counts.

“Anybody who buys tickets, or buys a dinner, or a pancake breakfast,” Marsh said. “That all helps the cause.”

Bay County Council on Aging officials said last year’s event brought in more than $43,000.

They also said they should have a total number of how much money they raised by Monday.

The goal is to raise more funding than last year’s event.

