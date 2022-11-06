Gulf Coast Volleyball Win District Championship
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast defeated Palm Beach State on Saturday to win the D2 FCSAA District Championship. They’ll head to the national tournament in Cedar Rapids, IA
Final
Gulf Coast 3 Palm Beach 2
Jenna Schuliger: Tournament’s Most Oustanding Player, All-Tournament Team
Annabell Chancy: All-Tournament Team
Elaina Reynolds: All-Tournament Team
Erica Irby: All-Tournament Team
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.