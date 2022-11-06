Gulf Coast Volleyball Win District Championship

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast defeated Palm Beach State on Saturday to win the D2 FCSAA District Championship. They’ll head to the national tournament in Cedar Rapids, IA

Final

Gulf Coast 3 Palm Beach 2

Jenna Schuliger: Tournament’s Most Oustanding Player, All-Tournament Team

Annabell Chancy: All-Tournament Team

Elaina Reynolds: All-Tournament Team

Erica Irby: All-Tournament Team

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
police lights
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
Beach Fire Rescue posted to Facebook Wednesday saying quote, “the scammers never stop, they are...
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
The Downtown After Dark event is coming together with the Panama City Songwriters Festival to...
Downtown After Dark returns to Panama City

Latest News

Florida ironman
24th Edition of The Ironman Florida
FNOT - BLOCK 1
High School Football Week 12 Highlights and Scores
Officials offer safety tips to drivers to help keep participants of Ironman Florida race...
Ironman Florida Set for Saturday
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday