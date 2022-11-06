Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Saturday evening!

It’s a cloudy and humid Saturday night, and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60′s overnight as a result. Cloud cover will become sparser Sunday, allowing for temperatures to rise back into the mid 80′s by the afternoon. Despite north-northeasterly flow throughout the day, dewpoints will stay in the upper 60s and even the 70s. That moisture, combined with the sea breeze and a weakening front, could develop a few isolated showers and storms towards the western Florida Panhandle.

The start of the work week will remain status quo, with seasonably warm temperatures around 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay in the 60′s while dewpoints remain muggy through Wednesday. We’ll begin to see a cooling trend Thursday as temperatures return to the 70s area wide. Rain chances return as well, with plenty of uncertainty. For now, expect roughly a 30% coverage of showers on Thursday and Friday. The amount and duration of rain hinges on the potential for a tropical or subtropical low moving through the Florida Panhandle.

Currently, an area of interest in the Caribbean has a 50% chance of development in the next 2 days, with an 80% chance in the next 5. It remains to be seen whether this system remains a broad, subtropical low, or if it intensifies to something of a tropical nature. A subtropical system appears more likely to affect Northwest Florida, while a stronger one would skirt the east coast of the Florida Penninsula. Should things steer closer to us, the largest effects would likely be rough surf, gusty winds, and much needed rain in the Panhandle.

