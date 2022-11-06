Volunteers offer assistance during Ironman Florida race

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers flooded Panama City Beach Saturday to lend a helping hand during the 24th Annual Ironman Florida race.

The first thought that comes to the mind of many when discussing the triathlon is the amazing competitors, but without the people behind the scenes, the event would not flow as smoothly.

Every year Ironman Florida opens up registration welcoming volunteers. At this year’s race, the helpers were dressed in green, and it was all hands on deck. Children and elders set up stations along the competition course to give competitors an extra boost of support.

On Front Beach Road, volunteer Jessie Tucker was the team captain for run station two. He brought a whole crew.

“We set up our station. We get water, Gatorade, and food prepared and as the runners are coming by, we’re there encouraging them, helping them stay excited, keep going, and get the hydration and liquids they need to get going.”

Richain Herod is from Texas, but today she was volunteering at a bike station in Pier Park offering top-notch service. She says her goal was to provide athletes with all the aid needed to ensure they succeeded during the race.

“As the athletes come off the bike, we are catching their bike and racking it for them, consider it a valet service, if you will,” Herod said. “Then we’re also working back here to put sunscreen on them as they go out into the run and then we’ll be working in the changing tent to help some of those athletes who may need a little extra help getting shoes tied, shirts on pulled on over their backs.”

Each station played an important role in keeping competitors healthy and on track, however, volunteers say the main reason they do what they do is to provide moral support.

“I will be out on the run course as a cheerleader with my big old sign for all of my athletes that are out there and cheering on all the other athletes that are out there today,” said Herod.

