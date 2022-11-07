2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
2s Bracket - Region 1, 11/11 - 7pm
#8 South Walton at #1 FSU High
#7 Walton at #2 Suwannee
#6 Bay at #3 West Florida
1R Bracket - Quadrant 1, 11/11 - 7pm
#1 Northview - Bye
#2 Chipley - Bye
#6 Bozeman at #3 Baker
#5 Holmes County at #4 Freeport
1R Bracket - Quadrant 2, 11/11 - 7pm
#1 Sneads - Bye
#2 Port St. Joe - Bye
#6 Wewahitchka at #3 Blountstown
#5 Cottondale at #4 Aucilla Christian
