2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

2s Bracket - Region 1, 11/11 - 7pm

#8 South Walton at #1 FSU High

#7 Walton at #2 Suwannee

#6 Bay at #3 West Florida

1R Bracket - Quadrant 1, 11/11 - 7pm

#1 Northview - Bye

#2 Chipley - Bye

#6 Bozeman at #3 Baker

#5 Holmes County at #4 Freeport

1R Bracket - Quadrant 2, 11/11 - 7pm

#1 Sneads - Bye

#2 Port St. Joe - Bye

#6 Wewahitchka at #3 Blountstown

#5 Cottondale at #4 Aucilla Christian

