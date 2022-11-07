21st Annual Project 25 Car Show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25.

For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to help make this all possible.

“We love doing it it’s so much fun,” said Becky Johns, the coordinator for Project 25. “The fun part is that does us our hearts good is the fact that we’re helping these underprivileged children, you know that would not necessarily have anything if it hadn’t been for this.”

This event has grown so much over the years.

“Our first event was 20 cars and it’s grown now to there’s close to 100 out here right now,” said Sammy Allen, the President of the American Car Club.

Allen says he was expecting 75 cars to show up today. Each of those cars registered gave a monetary donation or donated a toy.

Johns says there are already several thousand toys donated just today.

“Blesses my heart to know that the sheriff’s office is going to be able to help a lot of children from what people have donated today,” said Johns.

The president of the American muscle car club says today is all about the kids.

“We kill our sales, clean out our cars and stuff like that today is about the kids it’s not about us it’s all about the kids,” said Allen.

All the sales donated will go directly to project 25.

“Really really blesses my heart to see all these people as you can see there’s just tons of cars and a lot of people out here everyone is having a good time,” said Johns.

One of the many people who cleaned up their car and brought it out today says this is his 4th year attending.

“We work really hard on these cars,” said Tim Mills.

The hard work pays off by giving to the kids who need it the most

“Of course, this is primarily for the kids as well so that motivates most anybody to come out, it’s just a lot of fun bunch of nice people and a bunch of nice rides,” said Mills.

if you missed this year’s car show but would still like to donate you can bring toys to the bay county sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.