Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Generic police lights
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County

Latest News

The rate of pretrial confinement at many Army bases is lower for sexual assault than other...
Two soldiers faced criminal charges. Their commanders treated their pretrial confinement very differently.
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Logan Mohr shows the two medals he received from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for his...
4-year-old boy talks to 911 after mom has seizure
A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when he saw his mom...
4-year-old calls 911 after mother has seizure