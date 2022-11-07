Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle Sunday evening.

FHP said a car was traveling west on Highway 231 and collided with a bicyclist.

Troopers told NewsChannel 7 Sunday night that they were investigating which direction the bike was traveling.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP. Troopers also reported the bike had no lights and the bicyclist was wearing dark clothing.

“it is very important to have lights on your bicycle. Especially at times of low light like now. It can be very difficult for a driver to see a bicyclist with no lights on it, especially in highways with speeds of over 45 miles per hour,” ThomasPaschal, FHP Trooper, said.

The crash is under investigation. The bicyclist is expected to make it, but FHP reports that he is in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.