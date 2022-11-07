Gulf Coast Preparing For Nationals in Cedar Rapids

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Volleyball won their 3rd District Championship in the last 4 years and secured their spot in this years National Tournament up in Cedar Rapids.

It wasn’t the easiest win for the Commodore, they fell behind 2-0 to none against Palm beach but Coach Allen said there was no worry or quit in his girls. They made a couple rotation changes to provide a spark and he was proud of everyone for being ready whenever their name was called.

Several stepping up and playing their best games this tournament... Sarah Livingstone with 9 kills on 15 attempts... Jenna Schuliger, Annabell Chancy, Elaina Reynolds, and Erica Irby all making the All-tournament team; Schuliger being named Most Outstanding Player as well.

Here’s coach Allen on the the joy he felt watching the title winning kill, “It felt great, we’ve won two other conference championships and those felt amazing and this just had a different, because of the situation because we were down two and we battled back. There is just that little voice in the back of your head like “okay is this really”, at times it creeps in there like “is this really happening? Are we really doing this right now? Can we go three straight sets and make this happen?” and they did. It’s a great season so far, we reached one of our goals, the other goal is to go an compete for a national championship.”

The Commodores will now prepare to head to the National Tournament up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa starting on November 17th.

