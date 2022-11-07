Liberty Volleyball Preparing for State Title Game

Liberty prepares to open fall camp(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coming off a 3-1 win over Willston, the Liberty Bulldogs will now travel over to Winter Haven to take on Baker on Friday.

Liberty finished the regular season with an outstanding 24-2 mark and 4-1 in district and won the 1A District 3 Title over Sneads, beat 4 seed Bozeman in the first round of the tournament and beat Sneads again in the Quarterfinals.

This just the second State Title game appearance for the Bulldogs since 2012. Coach Sewell and her girls are very excited for the opportunity to bring back the first State Championship in school history!

