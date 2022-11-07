Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for today.

We’ll get going fairly mild and muggy out as well. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s for most. That’s a solid 15 degrees, if not more, above average for this time of year. Dress comfortably for another warm day ahead.

Temperatures will reach up to near 80 by lunch and highs today reach the mid 80s. Tomorrow will be quite similar to today’s forecast with changes on the way for the mid to late week.

We’ll see our temperatures turn down to a more seasonal average start in the low 50s Wednesday morning. Highs only reach the low 70s on Wednesday and they’ll remain in the 70s on Thursday as well.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will be crossing the Florida Peninsula during this time frame helping to draw in a breezy northeasterly wind to cool down temperatures. Thursday into Friday, Nicole looks to make a northerly turn after crossing the Florida Peninsula and entering the Eastern Gulf.

With the storm making a second landfall late in the week toward the Florida Big Bend or Eastern Panhandle, we’ll see our rain chances rise. But that’s about all we’ll expect to see from this system, a bit breezy weather and some beneficial rain around 1-4″ late Thursday into Friday. The higher amounts of rain are expected to be for areas east of the Apalachicola River, with the lesser amounts for those further west in the Panhandle.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down coming into the midweek with possible rains from Subtropical Storm Nicole late Thursday into Friday.

