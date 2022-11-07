Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for today.

We’ll get going fairly mild and muggy out as well. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s for most. That’s a solid 15 degrees, if not more, above average for this time of year. Dress comfortably for another warm day ahead.

Temperatures will reach up to near 80 by lunch and highs today reach the mid 80s. Tomorrow will be quite similar to today’s forecast with changes on the way for the mid to late week.

We’ll see our temperatures turn down to a more seasonal average start in the low 50s Wednesday morning. Highs only reach the low 70s on Wednesday and they’ll remain in the 70s on Thursday as well.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will be crossing the Florida Peninsula during this time frame helping to draw in a breezy northeasterly wind to cool down temperatures. Thursday into Friday, Nicole looks to make a northerly turn after crossing the Florida Peninsula and entering the Eastern Gulf.

With the storm making a second landfall late in the week toward the Florida Big Bend or Eastern Panhandle, we’ll see our rain chances rise. But that’s about all we’ll expect to see from this system, a bit breezy weather and some beneficial rain around 1-4″ late Thursday into Friday. The higher amounts of rain are expected to be for areas east of the Apalachicola River, with the lesser amounts for those further west in the Panhandle.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down coming into the midweek with possible rains from Subtropical Storm Nicole late Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
police lights
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast 11/6/22
Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast 11/5/22
Saturday Evening Forecast
More clouds and humidity will be in the forecast to start the weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Cool 50s and 60s started off our Friday morning.
Friday Forecast