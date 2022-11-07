OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday, that a woman had been found dead floating in the Gulf.

OCSO officials said that a 60 year-old-female tourist was found floating near the Shirah Beach access in Destin.

OCSO reports that she had last been seen entering the water to go swimming.

An autopsy will determine her cause of death according to the sheriff’s office.

