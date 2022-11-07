Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday evening!

Humid and warm conditions are set to continue for the start of our work week. Both Monday and Tuesday will boast mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s, with select inland locations flirting with the upper 80′s. Patchy fog is possible over the next couple of nights, starting with this evening. Much of the Panhandle will wake up to decreased visibility for their morning commute. Once that fog burns up after sunrise, only a few fair-weather cumulus clouds will remain.

By Wednesday, a crisper, November feel will return to Northwest Florida as temperatures return to the seasonable 70s throughout our region. The remnants of a cold front will deliver highs in the mid 70′s Wednesday, with highs back in the upper 70s Thursday. Overnight lows fall back to the 50′s over this period.

Late this week, we’ll begin to feel the winds pick up, along with a small chance for a shower, as the outcome of Invest-98L moves through the Big Bend region. Currently, the area of interest sits north of Puerto Rico with an 80% chance of development in the next 2 days, and a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days. Model guidance suggests the system could reach tropical storm intensity as it impacts the East Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Coastal regions of the Peninsula will face the potential for tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion. Here in the Panhandle, there’s a high likelihood we stay on the much weaker and significantly drier western side of this storm as it begins its’ turn to the north. As a result, the main impacts here will be breezy conditions and showers: with the highest rain chances east of the Apalachicola River.

