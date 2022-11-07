Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.

If you have any information authorities, ask you to call FHP or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
police lights
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts to the crowd as he leaves the field following...
AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, ‘Bama drops to No. 10

Latest News

Bicyclist vs car accident on 231.
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231
Liberty Volleyball Preparing for State Title Game
Liberty Volleyball Preparing for State Title Game
Gulf Coast Preparing For Nationals in Cedar Rapids
Gulf Coast Preparing For Nationals in Cedar Rapids
2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets
2022 High School Football Playoff Brackets