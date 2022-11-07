Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street, Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m on Saturday to report that she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident.

Deputies reported that when they arrived on the scene they found the victim in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.

OCSO said after a post-Miranda Interview Cole told investigators that the victim arrived at her home with a gun and placed it on the table in the living room.

OCSO reports in Cole’s statement that she was in a conversation with the victim. Also, in the statement, OCSO said that Cole told them the victim left the living room and went to the bathroom.

The report said that Cole then approached the bathroom with a gun, and when the victim moved toward her, Cole allegedly shot him.

Cole was charged with Felony Murder.

