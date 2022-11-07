Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County

Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.(Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street, Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m on Saturday to report that she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident.

Deputies reported that when they arrived on the scene they found the victim in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.

OCSO said after a post-Miranda Interview Cole told investigators that the victim arrived at her home with a gun and placed it on the table in the living room.

OCSO reports in Cole’s statement that she was in a conversation with the victim. Also, in the statement, OCSO said that Cole told them the victim left the living room and went to the bathroom.

The report said that Cole then approached the bathroom with a gun, and when the victim moved toward her, Cole allegedly shot him.

Cole was charged with Felony Murder.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
Bay County traffic stop reveals missing teens from Iowa
police lights
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World

Latest News

project 25 car show
21st Annual Project 25 Car Show
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf.
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf
Volunteers set up stations to offer aid during Ironman Florida race.
Volunteers offer assistance during Ironman Florida race