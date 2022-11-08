11 children find forever homes during National Adoption Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 11 children in Northwest Florida lived National Adoption Day to the fullest in Panama City Monday morning.

They now have forever families.

“I’m feeling happy because I get to be with a family who will take care of me,” adopted child Izzy Nummy said.

Nummy is one of many children who have dreamed of having a loving family for a while.

Her dreams came true.

It’s not just the kids who were excited.

New parents also experienced a whirlwind of emotions.

“It means the world to me because it gives me the opportunity to embark on a new adventure and a new journey to develop their personalities, to develop their goals in life, and to teach them the things they need to know to become ladies who are productive to society,” new parent Julie Copeland said.

The obstacles in the adoption process aren’t easy for everyone, but parents on Monday said it was well worth it.

“A lot of happy times and a lot of sad times,” Copeland said. “But, through it all, the children have developed personality, perseverance.”

Life Management Center of Northwest Florida, Inc. reported 137 children were adopted between its 2021-2022 fiscal year. However, the need to adopt is apparent.

“In foster care right now in our circuit we have about 400 kids who are out of home,” Circuit 14 Adoption Home Finder Debra Walters said.

Life Management Center officials said no child should be left behind.

“There are no unwanted kids; there are only unfound families,” Walters said.

She also said a number of benefits come with adopting a child from Florida.

Some examples include good health insurance until the age of 18 and a possible tuition and fee exemption to any state college, university, or technical school until the age of 28.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.