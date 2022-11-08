BDS and teachers’ union can’t agree on teacher salaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - How much should teachers make? The answer to that question is what Bay District Schools and the Association of Bay County Educators are far from agreeing on.

A dedicated teacher deserves every dime. There was never a question about that. But BDS is once again at the bargaining table with the teachers union, and there is only a set amount of money to work with.

“The big sticking point right now is about how much money the lower-end teachers should receive out of the pot of money versus those at the higher end,” Sharon Michalik, Director of Communication for Bay District Schools, said. “Right now the union’s proposal, they are asking for $7 million in salary increases for their union members and the district’s proposal is $2.6 million so there’s quite a ways apart.”

This year, Governor Ron DeSantis bumped up teachers’ pay to a minimum of $15 an hour, or $47,500 a year. According to union leaders, for the most part, that remains their salary for the next 15 years. The climb from there is slow and minimal, which means someone with 20 years of seniority doesn’t make much more than someone who started this year.

For those who have been teaching for decades, the district is recommending a 4.4% increase. The union disagrees, saying it should be 7% seeing that the newer employees have already had significant changes to their paychecks.

“4.4% is not enough to keep our veteran, experienced teachers in the building. You’ve done a great job for the new teachers, a wonderful job for the new teachers, and they are making a significantly higher wage than they were three years ago, 32% higher in some cases,” Alexis Underwood, Chair of the Association of Bay County Educators, said. “From where I’m standing as a veteran teacher, 32% looks pretty fine. If the district was even willing to give me double digits, I’d be doing the dance of joy.”

But the final decision is up to the school board.

This is just one of many things up for debate. There’s an entire list of items being negotiated still, including how to handle a disruptive student in the classroom. Those negotiations will continue on November 15th.

Bay district teachers are holding a rally in support of the teachers union. It will be this Wednesday, November 9th, at 3:30 p.m. in the Panama City Mall parking lot. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ABCEteach/.

