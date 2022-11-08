Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. Don’t forget about the total lunar eclipse which begins at 4:16am and lasts until 5:41am.

On Tuesday, Election Day, expect sunny skies with warm and humid conditions. Temps will start in the 60s and warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. Those NE winds will cool things down into the 50s for lows Wednesday morning.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move toward Florida this week and gradually become more tropical. It is expected to near hurricane status by the time it hit the peninsula on Wednesday night/Thursday AM. The storm is expected to recurve thanks to an approaching cold front. How far west it gets before this happens will be key as to what our impacts end up being. For now we expect breezy weather with some clouds Thursday into Friday, but rain chances remain small for now. We will watch the track on Nicole because any westward shifts would increase potential impacts here.

