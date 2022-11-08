Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder

Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted robbery and murder of Edward Kenneth Ross in his Panama City Beach home, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Abel Ortiz was given two life sentences on Tuesday for his involvement in the attempted robbery and murder of Edward Kenneth Ross in Panama City Beach, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Ortiz was found guilty in September of first degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm after a three-day trial.

He was one of three gunmen who broke into Ross’s home and attempted to rob him, but instead all three shot at the victim, with Ortiz reportedly shooting 7 times and hitting the victim with three bullets, and a final shot to the back.

In a victim impact statement, Ross’s father told the court in some ways, “Ortiz’s robbery was a success.”

“You robbed me of a son and the family that he would have,” he said. “I now have to live for the rest of my life with the images of my son laying on the floor bleeding out, gasping for air and watching as the life light in his eyes went out while I was on the phone with 911.”

Prosecutor Mark Graham asked for the maximum sentence, pointing out that Ortiz was only six months away from being an adult when the crime occurred, was a willing and eager participant, fired multiple times, and bragged about the killing to others.

Judge Gay, in handing down the sentences, ordered they be served concurrently as required by law.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Generic police lights
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Bicyclist vs car accident on 231.
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Election Day
The polls are open