Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program.

It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening its doors to serve warm meals to those in need. It has taken some time but now the rescue mission is back on its feet again.

“It’s been a very long and challenging four years since hurricane Michael and two years since we had an arson fire,” said Stephen Fett.

Rescue mission president Stephen Fett says that even though there have been some bumps along the way, they’re glad to see this day finally arrive.

“This facility that we’re standing in had historically always served for decades an evening community meal,” said Fett.

The rescue mission raised and invested more than seven hundred thousand dollars for the repairs and remodeling. That along with more staff and volunteers has made it possible to finally get back to feeding hungry people.

“The folks of Bay County are very giving people and they want to help the people that don’t have it as well as they might,” said Fett.

One of those giving volunteers tells us why she wants to be a part.

“I think it is important to give back to the community in whatever ways we can,” said Keirstin Mosher.

She says many of the homeless people are people just like us who have fallen on hard times, with nowhere else to turn.

“The homeless population being bad is not true and so I think interacting with them a lot more will help them to be less stigmatized,” said Mosher.

Staff and volunteers spent the entire day preparing for Monday’s re-start of daily dinners, calling it a labor of love.

“We are so happy and grateful to be able to offer the evening community meal,” said Fett.

The meals will be served Monday through Friday from 4:30-5:30 pm.

The Panama City rescue mission is hoping to expand the evening meals to seven days a week and have full shelter operations by the end of the year.

